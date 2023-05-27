PSG clinch record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title
PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain clinched a record-breaking 11th Ligue 1 title with one game to spare when they drew 1-1 at Racing Strasbourg on Saturday.
The result put them on 85 points, four ahead of RC Lens, who secured second place with a 3-0 home victory against AC Ajaccio.
