PSG keeper Rico in intensive care after riding accident
PARIS, May 28 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a riding accident, the French Ligue 1 club said on Sunday.
The Ligue 1 champions confirmed Spanish media reports that Rico, PSG's second-choice keeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio hospital.
"Paris Saint-Germain learned of Sergio Rico's accident on Sunday and are in constant contact with his family," PSG said in a statement.
Spaniard Rico, 29, joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the capital club.
