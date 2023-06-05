Pulisic plans Chelsea return but says anything can happen















NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. winger Christian Pulisic plans to return to Chelsea despite speculation that his days at Stamford Bridge are over.

Pulisic became the most expensive American soccer player when he signed with the Premier League side in 2019 for some 64 million euros ($68.54 million) but a recent lack of playing time prompted frustration.

"As of right now, I'm a Chelsea player and I plan to go back, but a lot of things can happen. A lot of things can change," said the 24-year-old, who has rejoined the U.S. national team ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League title defence.

The lack of minutes on the pitch became a source of concern in the lead-up to last year's World Cup, with the American eager to get game time to prepare for the tournament, where he helped the United States reach the last 16.

"It's been an interesting journey at club level for me," he told reporters. "I had a... great couple of years and the last couple of years just haven't gone at all how I planned them to be."

Chelsea sacked coach Graham Potter in April and last month hired former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino with reviving their fortunes after they finished 12th in the Premier League, their worst end to the season since 1994.

Pulisic said his time with the national team is helping him recapture his joy for the sport, with a semi-final match against rivals Mexico set for June 15.

"I'm really excited to be here and get some minutes on the field and get back to being that confident player that I know I can be. I want to find my footing again and enjoy the game because it feels like it's been tough to do that lately," he said.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York











