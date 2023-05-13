Rangers claim 3-0 win to end Celtic's bid for SPL points record

[1/4] Soccer Football - Scottish Premiership - Rangers v Celtic - Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - May 13, 2023 Rangers' Todd Cantwell celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed... Read more















May 13 (Reuters) - Todd Cantwell, John Souttar and Fashion Sakala got on the scoresheet as Rangers secured a 3-0 victory at home to end rivals Celtic's hopes of setting a new Scottish Premiership points record.

Celtic, who had already wrapped up their 53rd Scottish league title last week, were looking to better their own record points tally of 106 set in 2017.

The champions, who have 95 points from 35 games, can now only manage 104 points if they win all three of their remaining games. Second-placed Rangers have 85 points.

Rangers started strongly and went ahead in the fifth minute when Cantwell slotted the ball home from a tight angle, after John Lundstram's long-range attempt was parried into his path by Joe Hart.

The hosts doubled their advantage in the 34th minute after Souttar, who was at fault for Celtic's winner in last month's Old Firm clash, scored with a bullet header from James Tavernier's corner.

Sakala wrapped up the three points for Rangers in the second half as he rounded Hart and netted from a tight angle in the 70th minute.

Celtic, who won the Scottish League Cup in February, can claim a domestic treble when they face second-tier Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup on June 3.

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson











