Rapinoe shaping US next generation at fourth World Cup

NEW YORK, July 5 (Reuters) - Megan Rapinoe is embracing a changed role for what may well be her last appearance at the Women's World Cup, as her off-the-pitch leadership shapes the next generation of United States players.

The ebullient Californian helped the U.S. hoist the trophy in 2015 and four years later became a household name as they retained their title, with Rapinoe finishing as the tournament's top scorer and famously sparring with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

En route to her fourth World Cup, Rapinoe is the oldest player in the U.S. squad, as she turned 38 on Wednesday, and has no issues with her likely switch from starter to squad player.

"I'm all for longevity, but we don't need to drag it," she told Time, as she was named one of the magazine's women of the year in March.

As the U.S., who are chasing an unprecedented third consecutive title, prepare to field a youthful side at the World Cup coach Vlatko Andonovski expects Rapinoe to "have a role of a player, leader - and leading the leaders as well."

"When she's on the field, she's a great player. So that's the first reason why she's on this team," he told reporters at a team media event ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

"She's just one of the most creative players that I've ever seen and a true winner. I mean, she's certainly a great player and that's why we want her on the team. But also her experience and leadership is what this team needs as well."

Rapinoe's spot in the squad means some of the U.S. World Cup debutants will have a chance to compete alongside a player they watched growing up.

Uncapped midfielder Savannah DeMelo, 25, said her "first real memory" of the Women's World Cup was watching Rapinoe send a laser-like cross to retired great Abby Wambach in the 2011 quarter-final, setting up what was later voted the greatest goal in the history of the tournament.

"(She) makes me feel comfortable even though I'm so young and she's like much older than me," said 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson, who made the squad despite having just three senior national team appearances under her belt.

"She just makes me feel like I'm supposed to be here too."

'NEVER GETS OLD'

A calf injury suffered last month raised the possibility that the 2019 Ballon d'Or winner might miss out, though Rapinoe insisted she is not concerned about whether she will be ready for the start of the tournament.

"Not amazing timing, but you know, such is life of an athlete," said Rapinoe, who has swapped her trademark pink hair from the 2019 tournament for a vivid blue this time around.

Andonovski, who previously coached Rapinoe in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), said after naming his 23-player squad that he expected her to have minutes in the team's July 9 sendoff game.

He pointed to her strong season with OL Reign - during which she became only the fourth player in the top-flight American league to record three assists in a match - as evidence of what she can bring to the national team.

"I can't believe we're back at the World Cup again," Rapinoe told reporters.

"It never gets old. There's always something incredibly special about being able to compete at the very highest level against the very highest level and try to go out there and do your thing."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis















