Rejuvenated Milan see off Lazio to keep top-four hopes alive

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - An early goal by Ismael Bennacer and a Theo Hernandez stunner gave AC Milan a much-needed 2-0 home win over Lazio in Serie A on Saturday, sending Stefano Pioli's side provisionally back into the top four.

Milan moved up two places to fourth on 61 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Inter Milan and three more than Atalanta in sixth who both have a game in hand. Lazio stayed second and have a one-point advantage over Juventus.

Last season's champions took the lead in the 17th minute after Olivier Giroud took advantage of a Lazio defensive error to set up Bennacer inside the box for the midfielder to bundle the ball past goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Hernandez delighted the San Siro crowd when he made it 2-0 with a superb shot from distance just before the half-hour mark.

