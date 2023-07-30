Revived Norway reach Women's World Cup knockout stage

[1/2] Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group A - Norway v Philippines - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 30, 2023 Norway's Sophie Roman Haug celebrates scoring their sixth goal to complete her hat-trick REUTERS/David Rowland

AUCKLAND, July 30 (Reuters) - Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat-trick as Norway put a turbulent two weeks behind them and squeaked into the knockout stages of the Women's World Cup on goal difference on Sunday with a 6-0 thrashing of the Philippines at Eden Park.

Winger Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten also scored to help the 1995 champions finish in second place in Group A above co-hosts New Zealand with their first win of the tournament.

The Philippines, who finished bottom of the group despite their first World Cup win over New Zealand, ended the match with 10 players after defender Sofia Harrison was shown a red card in the 67th minute for a foul on Thea Bjelde.

With their tournament on the line, Norway looked like they meant business from the start.

They opened the scoring in the sixth minute when right back Bjelde lofted the ball up to Roman Haug, who finished from a tight angle with a sensational volley.

Roman Haug made it two in the 17th minute when she powered a perfectly placed header in off a deep pass from midfielder Vilde Boe Risa.

Graham Hansen sent one past a diving Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel from outside the box in the 31st minute, justifying her place in the starting team after being controversially benched for Norway's previous match.

Things went from bad to worse for the Philippines when fullback Alicia Barker put the ball into her own net three minutes into the second half and Reiten converted a penalty five minutes later.

Roman Haug got her third with a well-placed header in second-half stoppage time off an assist from Reiten.

Norway finished second in Group A behind Switzerland, who held New Zealand to a scoreless draw in Sunday's other match. They will play either Spain or Japan in last 16.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Auckland, editing by Nick Mulvenney

