Revolution head coach Arena suspended amid allegations of 'inappropriate' remarks

Jul 15, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena before their game against the D.C. United at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Aug 1 (Reuters) - New England Revolution sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena has been placed on administrative leave pending a review into allegations he made "insensitive and inappropriate" remarks, Major League Soccer said on Tuesday.

Arena, 71, has won the MLS Cup five times as a coach, including capturing the first one ever in 1996 with D.C. United.

He has twice coached the U.S. men's national team and joined the Revolution in 2019.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.