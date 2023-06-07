Roma's Abraham undergoes knee surgery

June 7 (Reuters) - AS Roma's Tammy Abraham has undergone reconstructive surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, the Serie A side said on Wednesday.

The England international striker suffered the injury on Sunday in the final minutes of Roma's win over Spezia during their last Serie A game of the season.

"The player will remain at the London clinic for a few days before beginning the rehabilitation programme drawn up by the club's medical staff," the club said in a statement.

The 25-year-old played 54 games in all competitions this season for Roma, scoring nine goals and making seven assists.

