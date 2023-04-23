Runaway leaders Napoli close on title with last-gasp 1-0 win at Juve















TURIN, April 23 (Reuters) - A stoppage-time goal by forward Giacomo Raspadori earned runaway Serie A leaders Napoli a 1-0 victory at Juventus on Sunday after the hosts had two goals ruled out following VAR reviews.

Raspadori came off the bench to fire Napoli 17 points clear on 78 points and they could claim the title next weekend if they beat Salernitana and Lazio fail to win at Inter Milan.

Juve thought they had taken the lead with a stunning solo effort by Angel Di Maria in the 82nd minute only to see it cancelled out after a VAR check for Arkadiusz Milik's tackle on Napoli midfielder Stanislav Lobotka in the build up.

Late substitute Dusan Vlahovic then found the net for Juve in added time but his effort was ruled out as well because the ball left the pitch before Federico Chiesa's cross.

Napoli then sealed the win through Raspadori, who beat Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny with a first-time finish following a beautiful lofted cross by midfielder Eljif Elmas.

Juventus, who returned to the top four when their 15-point deduction over the club's transfer dealings was scrapped on Thursday pending a new hearing, remain third on 59 points, two behind second-placed Lazio who lost against Torino on Saturday.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; Editign by Ken Ferris











