Salzburg sack coach Salzburg amid Al-Ahli talks

July 28 (Reuters) - Red Bull Salzburg have parted ways with Matthias Jaissle so that the German manager can join Saudi Professional League club Al-Ahli, the Austrian Bundesliga champions said on Friday.

Salzburg said they have released the 35-year-old from his duties after the former 1899 Hoffenheim player requested to move to the Saudi side.

"We believe that a coach who is so intensely concerned with a possible change of club just two days before the start of an important season should not be there for this opener either," managing director Stephen Rider said in a statement.

"We want to start the new season with full energy and conviction. To do that, we need 100% focus from everyone involved."

Salzburg said the negotiations with Al-Ahli are currently in the final phase.

Al-Ahli have signed former Premier League players Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez in this transfer window.

Florens Koch and Alexander Hauser will take charge of Salzburg in place of Jaissle.

Reporting by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski

