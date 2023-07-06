Slovakia defender Skriniar joins PSG on five-year deal

[1/3] Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group E - Poland v Slovakia - Saint Petersburg Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia- June 14, 2021 Slovakia's Milan Skriniar during the warm up before the match Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/File Photo

July 6 (Reuters) - Paris St Germain signed Milan Skriniar on a free transfer on Thursday, with the Slovakia defender agreeing a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions after his contract with Inter Milan expired in June.

Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2017 and made nearly 250 appearances in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup during his time at the club. He also has 60 caps for Slovakia.

The 28-year-old was linked with a move to PSG in January but the two clubs did not work out a deal before the transfer window closed. Inter had reportedly rejected bids of more than 50 million euros ($54.32 million) for Skriniar last year.

The centre back's final season in Italy was interrupted by injuries as he missed more than 20 games in all competitions, including the Champions League final when Inter lost to Manchester City.

"There is always pressure when you join a club like Paris St Germain. I feel it a little bit," Skriniar told PSG's website. "But I feel that I am ready, ready to be part of this very big club.

"I like pressure. I'm a defender so we know what it's like, you always have to be ready."

Skriniar is PSG's first signing of the transfer window, announced a day after the club appointed Luis Enrique as manager to replace Christophe Galtier.

($1 = 0.9206 euros)

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; editing by Clare Fallon















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.