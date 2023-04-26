Factbox: Soccer-Arsenal and Manchester City's Premier League run-in
April 26 (Reuters) - Following are the Premier League fixtures left for the two sides after Manchester City beat Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday to seize control of the title race.
Manchester City:
Sunday, April 30
v Fulham at Craven Cottage
Wednesday, May 3
v West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium
Saturday, May 6
v Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium
Sunday, May 14
v Everton at Goodison Park
Sunday, May 21
v Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium
Wednesday, May 24
v Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium
Sunday, May 28
v Brentford at the Community Stadium
Arsenal:
Tuesday, May 2
v Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium
Sunday, May 7
v Newcastle United at St James' Park
Sunday, May 14
v Brighton at the Emirates Stadium
Saturday, May 20
v Nottingham Forest at the City Ground
Sunday, May 28
v Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium
