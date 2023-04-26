Factbox: Soccer-Arsenal and Manchester City's Premier League run-in















April 26 (Reuters) - Following are the Premier League fixtures left for the two sides after Manchester City beat Arsenal 4-1 on Wednesday to seize control of the title race.

Manchester City:

Sunday, April 30

v Fulham at Craven Cottage

Wednesday, May 3

v West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium

Saturday, May 6

v Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium

Sunday, May 14

v Everton at Goodison Park

Sunday, May 21

v Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium

Wednesday, May 24

v Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium

Sunday, May 28

v Brentford at the Community Stadium

Arsenal:

Tuesday, May 2

v Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium

Sunday, May 7

v Newcastle United at St James' Park

Sunday, May 14

v Brighton at the Emirates Stadium

Saturday, May 20

v Nottingham Forest at the City Ground

Sunday, May 28

v Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium

Compiled by Pearl Josephine Nazare in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.