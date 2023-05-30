Soccer Juventus reaches settlement with soccer authorities in salary case
MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italy's soccer authorities on Tuesday said they had reached a settlement agreement with Juventus (JUVE.MI) in a case centred on alleged irregularities concerning the club's payment of players' salaries.
Based on the agreement, Juventus will pay a 718,000 euro ($790,000) fine and renounce any appeals in ongoing sports cases.
The agreement, which comes after Juventus were docked 10 points earlier this year in a separate soccer case regarding the club's player transfer accounting, does not include further point deduction for Italy's most successful team.($1 = 0.9084 euros)
