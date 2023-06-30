Soccer PSG coach Christophe Galtier arrested for questioning- AFP citing prosecutor

Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Clermont
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Clermont - Parc de Princes, Paris, France - June 3, 2023 Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier before the match. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

June 30 (Reuters) - French soccer club Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been arrested for questioning along with his son as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination, AFP news agency reported on Friday citing a French prosecutor.

PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next