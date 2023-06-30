Soccer PSG coach Christophe Galtier arrested for questioning- AFP citing prosecutor

June 30 (Reuters) - French soccer club Paris St Germain coach Christophe Galtier has been arrested for questioning along with his son as part of an investigation into alleged discrimination, AFP news agency reported on Friday citing a French prosecutor.

PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens















