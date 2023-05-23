Spanish police detain four in connection with Vinicius Jr effigy hung from bridge















MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spanish police said on Tuesday they had detained four people in connection with an incident in which a mannequin representing Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr was hung under a bridge in January.

A hate crime investigation had been opened after an effigy wearing winger Vinicius Jr's No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the training ground of Real Madrid, Vinicius's team, along with a banner that read "Madrid hates Real".

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Alex Richardson











