Spurs sign midfielder Maddison from Leicester

June 28 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have signed midfielder James Maddison from relegated Leicester City on a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Spurs paid 40 million pounds ($50.54 million), according to British media reports, for the 26-year-old, who scored 55 goals and provided 41 assists in 203 appearances in all competitions during five seasons with Leicester.

Maddison also won the FA Cup in 2021.

The England international joins the seven departures Leicester announced earlier this month and becomes Spurs' third signing since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager.

($1 = 0.7915 pounds)

Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City Editing by Toby Davis















