Spurs sign winger Solomon for free on five-year deal

July 11 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have signed Manor Solomon on a free transfer with the Israel winger agreeing a five-year deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old was with Shakhtar Donetsk but spent last season on loan at Fulham when world soccer governing body FIFA allowed players to suspend their contracts with Ukrainian clubs due to the war.

"The Israel international has agreed a deal with the club that will run until 2028, subject to international clearance and work permit," Spurs said in a statement.

Solomon played 106 times for Shakhtar, winning the domestic league title twice and scored 22 goals. He has 35 caps for Israel, scoring seven times.

At Fulham, he scored five goals in all competitions in five consecutive matches for the London side.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

