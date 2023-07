Super sub Girelli earns Italy 1-0 win over Argentina

[1/5] Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Italy v Argentina - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - July 24, 2023 Italy's Cristiana Girelli celebrates scoring their first goal with Barbara Bonansea REUTERS/David Rowland

AUCKLAND, July 24 (Reuters) - Substitute Cristiana Girelli's 87th-minute header gave Italy a 1-0 win over Argentina in their Women's World Cup opener at Eden Park on Monday, denying the South Americans a first win at the global soccer showpiece.

Veteran striker Girelli, 33, replaced 16-year-old midfielder Giulia Dragoni in the 83rd minute and needed only four minutes to make an impact, beating goalkeeper Vanina Correa with a fine header to seal a hard-fought victory.

Italy's Ariana Caruso and Valentina Giacinti both had goals ruled offside in a competitive first half after Argentina nearly made a sensational start to the game, when Mariana Larroquette's bicycle kick went narrowly wide in the second minute.

Goalkeeper Francesca Durante pushed away Argentine midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo's attempt from a free kick in stoppage time, ensuring Italy earned three points to join Sweden on top of Group G.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad

