Swiss keeper Thalmann to retire after World Cup

GENEVA, July 6 (Reuters) - Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann will retire following this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, she said on Thursday.

"It is a great privilege for me to be part of this adventure and to once again defend Switzerland's colours at a major tournament," the 37-year-old Real Betis player wrote on her Instagram page.

"But at the same time, I would like to inform you that during the World Cup on the other side of the planet, I will be playing the final matches of my career, in which I have played more than 100 caps for the Swiss team and 20 seasons in the first division."

The Swiss women's team will be playing in their second World Cup after reaching the last 16 in 2015.

Switzerland start their Group A campaign against the Philippines on July 21 before taking on Norway and co-hosts New Zealand.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Ed Osmond

