Three players summoned by prosecutors after brawl in Argentine derby















May 8 (Reuters) - River Plate's Agustin Palavecino and Boca Juniors' Marcos Rojo and Luis Vazquez were summoned to testify by Buenos Aires prosecutors following a fiery brawl that led to seven red cards in River's 1-0 win in the Argentine derby on Sunday.

As the 'Superclasico' between Argentina's two most popular teams was heading for a goalless draw, the referee awarded a stoppage-time penalty to River that Miguel Angel Borja converted to hand the league leaders victory, leaving defending champions Boca 13th in the table.

Palavecino then celebrated the goal in front of the Boca players, triggering a brawl that stopped the match for 16 minutes, with the stadium police having to intervene, resulting in three players being sent off from each side, as well as Boca coach Jorge Almiron.

The Buenos Aires Prosecutor's Office for Mass Events filed charges against Palavecino and Vazquez for inciting disorder, and Rojo for entering the pitch without authorisation, as the former Manchester United defender was not involved in the match due to injury.

"Marcos went to help the team because he is the captain and he went to collaborate, he didn't go to harm anyone," Boca Juniors president Jorge Amor told Reuters.

"These are the consequences of the refereeing for which we feel harmed. I am not in favour of any act of violence. Nobody was looking for aggression, it all started after the shout (of Palavecino after the goal).

"A lot of people entered the pitch and had nothing to do there. I saw a big crowd and only saw Luis (Vazquez) separating people."

Palavecino apologised on Monday, saying he regretted his actions and admitted he could not control himself.

"It was a mistake and it's not the image we want to give at River. There is a path to go down and we have to follow it," the midfielder told local broadcaster Tyc Sports.

Reuters has contacted River Plate for comment.

Under Argentine law, Rojo could be sanctioned with one to five days of community service or a fine of 200 to 2000 Argentine pesos ($0.87 to $8.79).

Palavecino and Vazquez could face fines of 10,000 to 50,000 Argentine pesos or five to 30 days' detention.

($1 = 227.6000 Argentine pesos)

