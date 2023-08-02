Tottenham midfielder Gil undergoes groin surgery

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Bryan Gil has undergone surgery to resolve a groin issue, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Spaniard, who spent the second part of last season on loan at LaLiga side Sevilla, would be monitored by the club's medical team to determine when he could return to training, Tottenham said.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon

