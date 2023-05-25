Tottenham's Dier undergoes groin surgery















May 25 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier has undergone groin surgery and will miss their final Premier League game of the season at Leeds United on Sunday, the club said.

The 29-year-old has played 42 games in all competitions this season for Tottenham, who are eighth in the league on 57 points, 12 adrift of the top four.

"The defender will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff before joining up with the squad ahead of the start of pre-season," Tottenham said in a statement on Wednesday.

