Tottenham's Sessegnon undergoes hamstring surgery

July 11 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon has undergone surgery on his left hamstring following an injury he sustained in pre-season training, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

"Having previously suffered with his hamstring it is anticipated that the surgery following this injury will provide a permanent solution to the problem," Tottenham said in a statement.

As a consequence, the left back will not be available for Tottenham's upcoming Asia-Pacific pre-season tour, the club added, during which Spurs will face West Ham United, Leicester City and AS Roma.

Tottenham did not say when the 23-year-old is expected to return to training.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis

