Toulouse-Nantes tie begins late after bomb scare, ends goalless















PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - The Ligue 1 game between Toulouse and Nantes started 90 minutes late after the bomb squad were called into Toulouse's stadium following the discovery of a suspicious package, local authorities said on Sunday.

The game eventually began at 1530 GMT without further incident and ended in a 0-0 draw.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson











