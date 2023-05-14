Toulouse-Nantes tie begins late after bomb scare, ends goalless
PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - The Ligue 1 game between Toulouse and Nantes started 90 minutes late after the bomb squad were called into Toulouse's stadium following the discovery of a suspicious package, local authorities said on Sunday.
The game eventually began at 1530 GMT without further incident and ended in a 0-0 draw.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- SoccerLeipzig stage late comeback to beat Werder 2-1 and reclaim third place
RB Leipzig struck twice late in the game to snatch a 2-1 comeback win over visiting Werder Bremen on Sunday and reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with two matches remaining.
- SoccerFeyenoord secure Dutch title with two games to spare
Feyenoord wrapped up the Dutch championship with two games to spare after two early goals set them on their way to a 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in Rotterdam on Sunday.