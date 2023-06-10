Factbox: Trophies won by Pep Guardiola















June 10 (Reuters) - Pep Guardiola won his 35th trophy as a manager after Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The following are the trophies the 52-year-old Spaniard won with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

Barcelona (14 trophies between 2008 and 2012)

* LaLiga: 2008–09, 2009–10, 2010–11

* Champions League: 2008–09, 2010–11

* Copa del Rey: 2008–09, 2011–12

* Spanish Supercup: 2009, 2010, 2011

* UEFA Super Cup: 2009, 2011

* FIFA Club World Cup: 2009, 2011

Bayern Munich (7 trophies from 2013 to 2016)

* Bundesliga: 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16

* DFB Pokal: 2013–14, 2015–16

* UEFA Super Cup: 2013

* FIFA Club World Cup: 2013

Manchester City (14 trophies since 2016)

* Premier League: 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2021–22, 2022–23

* FA Cup: 2018–19, 2022–23

* Champions League: 2022-23

* League Cup: 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21

* Community Shield: 2018, 2019

* Guardiola became only the second manager to win the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies after Alex Ferguson with Manchester United (1998-99).

* The treble with City is the second of Guardiola's career after his Barcelona side won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League in his debut season (2008-09).

* Guardiola became only the fourth manager to win the European Cup at least three times after Carlo Ancelotti (four titles - two each with AC Milan and Real Madrid), Bob Paisley (Liverpool) and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid).

Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru and Tommy Lund in Gdansk











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.