Union Berlin beat Freiburg to pull ahead in race for Champions League spot

[1/4] Soccer Football - Bundesliga - 1. FC Union Berlin v SC Freiburg - Stadion An der Alten Forsterei, Berlin, Germany - May 13, 2023 1. FC Union Berlin players celebrate after the match... Read more















BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Union Berlin survived a second-half comeback attempt to beat Freiburg 4-2 on Saturday, winning the two sides' battle for a Champions League spot and boosting their chances for a first-ever top-four finish.

In what was their best first half of this season Union blasted three goals past Freiburg, with Sheraldo Becker scoring twice -- in the 36th and 38th minutes -- after Kevin Behrens had slotted in for the lead in the fifth.

The visitors, who last season were denied a Champions League spot following a 4-1 home loss to Union on the penultimate matchday, bounced back after the break.

They cut the deficit with Manuel Gulde in the 56th and Vicenzo Grifo's audacious chipped penalty in the 70th injected more drama as Freiburg battled for an equaliser.

Union substitute Aissa Laidouni, however, tapped in to complete a quick break in the 80th, restoring a two-goal advantage for the hosts and settling the Berliners' nerves.

Union are in third spot on 59 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Freiburg, with two matches remaining. RB Leipzig, in fourth on 57 points, play Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Hugh Lawson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.