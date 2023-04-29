Union hang on to third spot despite draw with Leverkusen















BERLIN, April 29 (Reuters) - Union Berlin were held to a 0-0 draw by Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Saturday to hang on to third place with four games left but their Champions League spot is at risk.

After a strong start Union, who set a club record with their 21st straight unbeaten home league game, were on the back foot.

They bounced back briefly after the break, coming close with efforts from Sheraldo Becker and Jerome Roussillon before Leverkusen regained control.

In a lacklustre second half the visitors' best chance came in the 86th minute when Union keeper Frederik Ronnow did well to stop Mitchel Bakker's powerful header.

"We are satisfied because it was an intense game," said Union coach Urs Fischer, whose team are having their best ever Bundesliga season.

"We wanted to try and win the game but then we had to stay sensible towards the end."

"Both teams had their chances so for me it was a great 0-0," added the Swiss coach.

The result benefited neither team with Union remaining third but Freiburg joining them on 56 points -- a club record -- after their 1-0 win at Cologne.

RB Leipzig, in fifth on 54, also moved within striking distance following their 1-0 home victory over Hoffenheim.

Leverkusen, who visit AS Roma in a Europa League semi-final first leg on May 11, stretched their unbeaten run to 14 matches in all competitions but stayed sixth on 48 points.

Borussia Dortmund lead the title race by two points on 61 after a 1-1 draw at Vfl Bochum on Friday, but Bayern Munich can reclaim top spot with a home win over Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

