United States meet Sweden in heavyweight World Cup last-16 clash

Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group E - Portugal v United States - Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand - August 1, 2023

AUCKLAND, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The United States find themselves in unfamiliar territory as group runners-up at the Women's World Cup and the defending champions will now look to win a third straight title the hard way when they face high-flying Sweden in the last 16.

The Americans topped their group in 2015 and 2019 but this year they finished behind the Netherlands after two draws. They were also nearly eliminated in stoppage time of their final group game when debutants Portugal hit the post in a goalless draw.

The U.S. have been far from their best but coach Vlatko Andonovski said the criticism of the team was harsh, adding that the women's soccer landscape has changed in recent years with teams closing the gap to the top.

"We want to (win) everything by five goals. Who doesn't want to do that, right? But those results are gone," he said.

For Sweden, the Americans are familiar foes but this marks the first time the two heavyweight sides, ranked number one and three in the world, face each other in the knockouts.

The Scandinavian side beat the U.S. at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, but coach Peter Gerhardsson said history would have no say on Sunday.

"You can talk about revenge or underdog mentality. For me, that's not going to make the difference tomorrow. It's the players who play," Gerhardsson said.

The Netherlands, 2019 runners-up, have an easier game on paper against South Africa, who reached the knockout stages for the first time.

But Dutch coach Andries Jonker is not taking the reigning African champions lightly.

"Many people in women's football will consider South Africa smaller... I think it will be another fight between two countries who have just one desire, fly to New Zealand (for the quarter-finals)," he said.

South Africa coach Desiree Ellis said they have been underestimated so many times before and backed her team to rise to the occasion once again, just as they did with a last-gasp win over Italy to advance.

"This group has shown that nothing can stand in their way, this group has shown when the chips are down that they can stand up," Ellis said.

"We know who we are playing, but they don't know who they are playing."

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru

