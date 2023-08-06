United States v Sweden last 16 tie goes to penalty shootout

[1/4] Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Sweden v United States - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 6, 2023 Sweden's Zecira Musovic makes a save from Alex Morgan of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

MELBOURNE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The United States and Sweden's round of 16 clash at the Women's World Cup will be decided by penalty shootout after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic had kept the Scandinavians in the match, making a slew of fine saves to deny the Americans in an atmosphere of unrelenting tension.

Often starved of possession, the Swedes did not have a shot on goal until the 85th minute when substitute Sofia Jakobsson danced into the area, only to shoot straight at keeper Alyssa Naeher.

The talismanic Megan Rapinoe came off the bench to replace forward Alex Morgan in the ninth minute of extra time but was unable to create a winner for the Americans.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Ed Osmond

