United striker Martial out of FA Cup final through injury
May 30 (Reuters) - Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will miss the FA Cup final against Manchester City due to injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The France international picked up a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-1 win over Fulham in United's final Premier League match of the season as they wrapped up a third-placed finish with 75 points.
"Assessments have revealed a muscle tear that leaves the 27-year-old out of the Wembley clash," the club said in a statement.
United won the League Cup in February and will face City in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
