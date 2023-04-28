Uruguay's Arrascaeta goes viral after rescuing horse in northern Brazil
April 28 (Reuters) - Uruguay midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta rescued a horse that was loose in the middle of the street in a small town in northern Brazil, with a picture of the player and the animal going viral on social media.
Arrascaeta, who plays for Flamengo in Brazil, was spotted by a fan on Thursday, who took a picture with the player holding the animal.
"I just picked him (the horse) up and left him in a safe place eating grass," the Uruguayan wrote on his social media.
According to local media outlet Globo, Arrascaeta's father was a jockey from whom he inherited his passion for horses, owning four, three of which compete in races.
The 28-year-old played for Uruguay at the World Cup and scored twice in their final group game against Ghana.
He suffered a left thigh injury in the Carioca Championship semi-final between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama last month and will not return until May.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- SoccerLiga MX match rescheduled due to volcanic activity in Mexico
The top flight Mexican league match between Club Puebla and Club Tijuana has been called off due to the activity of the Popocatepetl volcano and rescheduled for Saturday, Liga MX said.