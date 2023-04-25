Vardy rescues point for Leicester in basement clash at Leeds















LEEDS, England, April 25 (Reuters) - Leicester City's veteran striker Jamie Vardy came off the bench to earn his side a 1-1 draw with a late equaliser in a crunch relegation battle away to Leeds United on Tuesday.

Leeds were closing in on a massive three points in their quest for safety thanks to Luis Sinisterra's 20th-minute header after Leicester's Youri Tielemans had a goal ruled out.

The 36-year-old Vardy, who came on in the 70th minute, had other ideas though and fired past Leeds keeper Illan Meslier from James Maddison's pass to rescue his side.

The former England striker then thought he had given Leicester the lead but his effort was ruled out for offside.

A frantic finale then saw Leicester keeper Daniel Iversen make a couple of vital saves before Leeds striker Patrick Bamford headed a glorious opportunity wide.

The result did little to ease either side's relegation fears with Leicester remaining in 17th place with 29 points, one point ahead of third-from-bottom Everton. Leeds have 30 points.

Reporting by Martyn Herman Editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.