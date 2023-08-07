Walsh back in England's starting lineup for last-16 World Cup game

BRISBANE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Keira Walsh is back in England's starting 11 for their last-16 game Monday against Nigeria at the Women's World Cup.

The midfielder was taken off the pitch on a stretcher with what appeared to be a serious knee injury in England's 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28, and did not play in the Lionesses' 6-1 rout of China in their final game of the group stage.

Walsh rejoined her squad for training on Sunday, and coach Sarina Wiegman said later that day that if she recovered well from that, she would play Monday.

Walsh is considered one of the world's top midfielders, signing a three-year deal with Barcelona last September for a world-record fee of around 350,000 pounds ($400,000).

Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Toby Chopra

