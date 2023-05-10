Watford name Ismael as manager















May 10 (Reuters) - English Championship (second tier) side Watford have appointed Valerien Ismael as their coach, they said on Wednesday, their 11th different manager in less than four years.

The 47-year-old took over from Chris Wilder, who was appointed in March on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Ismael last managed Turkish club Besiktas.

"To be able to welcome someone of Valerien's experience to Watford is good news for our club. We are all looking forward to working with him," Watford's technical director Ben Manga said.

Watford finished 11th in the Championship, missing out on the playoff places by six points.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond











