The week in Asian football

MACLAREN BECOMES A-LEAGUE'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER

Jamie Maclaren scored a hat-trick in Melbourne City's 3-1 win over Western United on Saturday to surpass Besart Berisha as the A-League's all-time leading goalscorer.

Maclaren's goals at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium took his A-League haul to 143 in 201 games, which also included stints with Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar.

"It's hit me like a tonne of bricks," an emotional Maclaren said. "I came to Melbourne City with a few eyebrows (raised). I was given a job, given a task, and that was to come here and score goals and win trophies. I feel like the decision is more than justified."

Maclaren's goals have already helped City to the Premier's Plate as the top team in the regular season and there is the possibility of more silverware when the Championship playoffs getting underway next month.

KOBE'S LEAD CUT AFTER DEFEAT AGAINST CHAMPIONS YOKOHAMA

Vissel Kobe's lead in the J.League was trimmed to a single point after they fell 3-2 to reigning champions Yokohama F Marinos on Saturday.

Anderson Lopes' 82nd minute header sealed the victory and moved Marinos into joint third place on 17 points, two behind Kobe and one behind Nagoya Grampus, who missed the chance to move into top spot when they were held 2-2 by Shonan Bellmare.

Urawa Red Diamonds, who drew 1-1 with Kawasaki Frontale, and Sanfrecce Hiroshima, beaten 2-1 by FC Tokyo, are also on 17 points.

BURIRAM UNITED RETAIN THAI TITLE WITH WIN OVER CHIANGRAI

Buriram United completed the defence of the Thai title on Saturday with a 2-1 win over Chiangrai United, ensuring the club retained the trophy with three games remaining.

Goran Causic put Buriram in front on the half-hour mark and Thailand international defender Pansa Hemviboon doubled the visitors' advantage midway through the second half before Kim Ji-min hit a consolation for Chiangrai.

The victory moved Buriram onto 70 points, 12 more than nearest rivals Bangkok United, and earns them a spot in the group stage of the Asian Champions League when it begins in September.

ADEMILSON'S LATE STRIKE SALVAGES DRAW FOR WUHAN

Brazilian striker Ademilson scored two minutes into injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw for defending Chinese Super League champions Wuhan Three Towns against Beijing Guoan on Saturday.

Wuhan lost 2-0 to Shanghai Port in their season opener and are second-bottom of the league with one point from two games.

Changchun Yatai, Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua are the early pace-setters after back-to-back wins.

Changchun scored a 3-2 victory over Dalian Pro, with Liao Chengjian hitting the winner six minutes into injury time, Shanghai Port recorded a 3-2 win against Shenzhen FC thanks to Wu Lei's 87th minute goal, while Xu Haoyang earned Shanghai Shenhua a 1-0 victory over Meizhou Hakka.

