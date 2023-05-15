













May 15 (Reuters) - Talking points for the week in Asian football:

SHANGHAI PORT RECLAIM CSL TOP SPOT FROM NEIGHBOURS SHENHUA

Shanghai Port moved back into first place in the Chinese Super League on Sunday after a 2-1 win over Zhejiang FC lifted them above neighbours Shanghai Shenhua.

Both Shanghai clubs are on 17 points but Port top the standings having scored more goals than their rivals, with a brace from China international striker Wu Lei seeing off Zhejiang.

That win came after Shenhua were held 1-1 by defending champions Wuhan Three Towns as Deng Hanwen cancelled out Joao Teixeira's 24th minute opener from the penalty spot for Shanghai.

MUTO SEALS WIN OVER HIROSHIMA AS KOBE MOVE FIVE CLEAR

Vissel Kobe opened up a five-point lead over Yokohama F Marinos in Japan thanks to a 2-0 win over Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Saturday.

Hayato Araki's own goal gave Kobe the lead two minutes into the second half and Yoshinori Muto put the result beyond doubt five minutes into added time with a lofted finish from distance.

The win, coupled with Marinos' 2-1 loss away to Albirex Niigata and Nagoya Grampus' 2-0 defeat against Kashima Antlers, means Kobe have increased their advantage at the summit with 13 games played.

Hiroshima are now fourth, six points behind Kobe having played a game fewer, while Kashima have moved up to fifth, with newly crowned Asian champions Urawa Red Diamonds in sixth, nine points adrift of the leaders but with two games in hand.

ULSAN OPEN DOUBLE-DIGIT LEAD AS QAZAISHVILI DOWNS FC SEOUL

Defending champions Ulsan Hyundai continued their relentless start to the K-League season with a 3-2 win over second-placed FC Seoul to open up an 11-point lead over their nearest rivals.

Valeri Qazaishvili scored twice to earn his side their 11th win in the first 13 games of the season.

Jeju United moved up to third, level with FC Seoul and Pohang Steelers on 23 points, after they thrashed Suwon FC 5-0, courtesy of a brace from Seo Jin-su and further goals from An Tae-hyun, Kim Ju-kong and Brazilian forward Yuri.

Pohang beat Daejon Hana Citizen 3-2 after Goh Young-jun scored the winner in the 92nd minute.

CLEITON HAT-TRICK HELPS KITCHEE SEAL HONG KONG DOUBLE

Hong Kong's Kitchee completed a league and cup double on Saturday by handing BC Rangers a 7-1 thrashing in the FA Cup final at Mongkok Stadium.

Brazilian midfielder Cleiton scored a hat-trick and former Manchester United academy midfielder Charlie Scott netted twice in a comprehensive victory for Kitchee, who had pipped Lee Man to the league title the previous Sunday.

Poon Pui-hin and Mikael also scored against BC Rangers.

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford











