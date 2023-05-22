













HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Talking points for the week in Asian football:

IRAN'S PERSEPOLIS WIN SIXTH TITLE IN SEVEN SEASONS

Persepolis won the league title in Iran for the sixth time in seven seasons after a 4-0 win over Nassaji Mazandaran on Thursday ensured they finished a point clear of Sepahan.

Goals from Ali Nemati, Saeid Sadeghi, Soroush Rafiei and Milad Sarlak sealed the win that delivered the trophy for the Tehran-based club.

Sepahan sealed second spot with a 2-1 win over Mez Kerman while defending champions Esteghlal thrashed Tractor FC 7-1 to finish third, four points behind the champions.

PORT OPEN UP TWO-POINT LEAD OVER SHENHUA IN CHINA

Shanghai Port opened up a two-point lead in the Chinese Super League on Saturday as goals from Lu Wenjun and Wu Lei sealed a 2-0 win over Meizhou Hakka.

Port moved clear of Shanghai Shenhua after their city rivals were held 1-1 by Beijing Guoan, with Samuel Adegbenro scoring in the 67th minute to earn the capital side a point.

A Leonardo hat-trick saw third-placed Changchun Yatai, four points back of Shenhua, beat Cangzhou Mighty Lions 4-2 while defending champions Wuhan Three Towns are sixth, nine points off the top, after a 3-3 draw with Chengdu Rongcheng.

VISSEL KOBE'S LEAD TRIMMED AFTER DRAW WITH KASHIWA REYSOL

Japanese league leaders Vissel Kobe saw their advantage reduced to three points on Saturday after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kashiwa Resyol, while champions Yokohama F Marinos beat Gamba Osaka 2-0.

An own goal by Yuki Honda midway through the second half denied Kobe victory after Yuya Osako had given his side a 24th minute lead.

Marinos brushed aside struggling Gamba, who are currently bottom of the standings, with goals from Takuma Nishimura and Katsuya Nagato securing the win.

Kasper Junker hit a brace as Nagoya Grampus came from behind to defeat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 to remain third, a point further behind Marinos.

ULSAN GO 13 POINTS CLEAR IN SOUTH KOREA

Martin Adam's 86th minute penalty ensured Ulsan Hyundai's relentless pursuit of the K League title continued on Sunday as the defending champions secured a 3-2 win over Suwon Bluewings, their 12th victory from 14 games this season.

Nearest challengers FC Seoul drew 1-1 with third-placed Jeju United, Brazilian striker Willyan netting four minutes from time to salvage a point for An Ik-soo's team, who are level on 24 points with Jeju.

Pohang Steelers, also on 24 points, drew 0-0 with Gangwon FC on Sunday.

