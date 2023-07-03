HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - Talking points from the week in Asian football:

MARINOS EASE PAST BELLMARE TO EXTEND LEAD IN JAPAN

Defending champions Yokohama F Marinos opened up a four-point lead in Japan on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Shonan Bellmare.

A pair of errors by South Korean goalkeeper Song Bum-keun gifted Marinos a two-goal lead in the first 10 minutes as Ken Matsubara struck from distance before Anderson Lopes slotted home.

Lopes hit Marinos' third six minutes after the restart before Shuto Machino pulled one back for the visitors with a 75th minute penalty. Asahi Uenaka restored Yokohama's three-goal cushion 13 minutes from time.

Nagoya Grampus moved into second by beating Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 with Vissel Kobe dropping to third following a 1-1 draw with Consadole Sapporo.

SUBSTITUTE PARK ON TARGET AS ULSAN HYUNDAI DOMINATE IN KOREA

Ulsan Hyundai continued their dominance in Korea with a 1-0 win over Gwangju FC on Sunday keeping them 13 points clear. Substitute Park Yong-woo scored on the hour mark as Ulsan claimed their 16th win from the first 20 games of the season.

Second-placed Pohang Steelers notched a 3-1 win over Suwon FC. FC Seoul remain third after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Daejon Hana Citizen.

SHENHUA SQUANDER CHANCE TO CLOSE GAP ON PORT

Shanghai Shenhua missed an opportunity to move within a point of Chinese Super League leaders Shanghai Port on Sunday after they were beaten 2-1 by Tianjin Tiger.

Tianjin, one of only two undefeated sides in China's top fight, fought back after going a goal down to Cephas Malele's 18th minute opener.

Robert Beric levelled in the 63rd minute and an own goal from Bao Yaxiong handed Tianjin a victory that keeps them in fourth place on 26 points.

Shanghai Port face Shandong Taishan later on Monday.

INIESTA COY ON FUTURE PLANS AS SPANIARD DEPARTS VISSEL KOBE

Former Spain and Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has given no indication of his next destination after the 2010 World Cup winner made an emotional departure from Vissel Kobe on Saturday.

The 39-year-old finished his five-year spell in Japan with a 57-minute appearance in a 1-1 draw with Consadole Sapporo in his first league start this season due to a succession of injuries.

"The last few months have been a really tough period both for me and those close to me," he told a sold-out Misaki Park Stadium, according to Kyodo News.

"I have the desire to retire and close my career while playing on the pitch, and I'm taking my next step in accordance with that emotion."

JESUS RETURNS TO TAKE HELM OF SAUDI ARABIA'S AL-HILAL

Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal have reappointed Portuguese Jorge Jesus as their coach on a one-year deal.

Jesus, who arrived in Riyadh from Turkey's Fenerbahce, previously managed Al-Hilal in 2018-19 when he led them to a Saudi Super Cup win over Al-Ittihad in his first game in charge.

The 68-year-old has replaced Ramon Diaz, who led Al-Hilal to the 2022 Asian Champions League final where they lost to Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds.

Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Peter Rutherford















