The week in Asian football

OSCAR, WU DOUBLE UP TO TAKE SHANGHAI PORT 11 CLEAR IN CHINA

Shanghai Port extended their lead in the Chinese Super League to 11 points on Saturday as Oscar and Wu Lei both scored twice in a 5-0 thrashing of nearest rivals Shanghai Shenhua.

Former Chelsea and Brazil playmaker Oscar put Port in front from the penalty spot three minutes before the interval and Wu doubled the lead two minutes later when he followed up Ma Zhen's save of his initial shot to score from close range.

Oscar then slid the ball into Wu's path in the 63rd minute for the China international to add his side's third, while Oscar hit his second of the game in the 66th minute after playing a neat one-two with Matias Vargas in the penalty area.

Lu Wenjun scored the fifth for Port from close range six minutes from time as Port moved onto 46 points from 21 games, 11 points ahead of Shenhua and a further two points clear of third-placed Chengdu Rongcheng, who lost 2-1 against Zhejiang FC.

JAPAN PROGRESS TO WORLD CUP LAST 16 AS ASIAN SIDES STRUGGLE

Japan became the first team from Asia to secure a spot in the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup, as a 2-0 win over Costa Rica guaranteed the 2011 champions a top-two finish in Group C with one round of matches remaining.

Futoshi Ikeda's side are currently the only team from the confederation to seal a berth in the last 16 after co-hosts Australia saw their hopes of advancing hit by a 3-2 defeat against Nigeria.

South Korea were all but eliminated following a 1-0 loss against Morocco in Group H, while debutantes the Philippines crashed out, losing 6-0 against Norway after earlier picking up their first World Cup win with a 1-0 victory over New Zealand.

Vietnam exited the competition with a 2-0 loss against Portugal, but China restored hope ahead of their crucial meeting with England on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory over Haiti, as Shui Qingxia's side recovered from an opening defeat against Denmark.

JAPAN TO FACE NORTH KOREA AND SYRIA IN WORLD CUP QUALIFYING

Japan were drawn to face North Korea and Syria in Asia's preliminaries for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, while South Korea will face China and Thailand when the second round of the continent's qualifiers kick off in November.

The Japanese will also take on the winners of a playoff between Myanmar and Macau, to be held over two legs on Oct. 12 and 17, while South Korea's group is completed by either Singapore or Guam.

Australia, who reached the knockout rounds at the 2022 World Cup before losing to eventual champions Argentina, will feature in Group I alongside Palestine, Lebanon and either the Maldives or Bangladesh.

FIFA's decision to increase the size of the World Cup to 48 nations means Asia has been granted eight guaranteed berths plus a possible ninth spot at the finals available through a series of intercontinental playoffs.

SAUDIS HAVE CHANGED MARKET, SAYS GUARDIOLA AFTER MAHREZ DEAL

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Saudi Arabia has changed football's transfer market in their bid to "create a strong league" after the English Premier League champions sold winger Riyad Mahrez to Jeddah-based club Al-Ahli.

The Saudi Pro League side, looking to launch a title challenge after returning to the top flight this season, have also signed Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United, and Guardiola admitted the terms offered to Mahrez were too good to turn down.

"Saudi Arabia has changed the market," said Guardiola. "A few months ago when Cristiano (Ronaldo) was the only one to go, no one thought this many top, top players would play in the Saudi league.

"In the future there will be more, and that's why clubs need to be aware of what is happening. Riyad got an incredible offer and that's why we could not say don't do it."

Mahrez, who scored 78 goals in a trophy-laden spell at City, on Friday joined Al-Ahli for a reported sum of 35 million euros ($38.55 million) plus five million in add-ons.

