West Ham name Vanessa Gold as new joint-chair

Aug 3 (Reuters) - West Ham United have appointed Vanessa Gold as the new joint-chair following her father's death in January, the Premier League said on Thursday.

David Gold, who played for the club's boys team and youth side before becoming a joint-chairman in 2010, died at the age of 86 after a short illness.

"West Ham United is a Club that means so much to me and my family... It will be an honour and privilege to continue our family legacy by joining the West Ham United Board...," she said in a statement.

West Ham won the Europa Conference League and secured a 14th-place finish in the Premier League last season.

"It is very reassuring to see David's legacy continued in his name. West Ham United is a club built on strong family values and principles, and it is important that we continue to cherish that," joint-chair David Sullivan said.

