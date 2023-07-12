South Africa seek set-piece dominance against All Blacks

July 12 (Reuters) - South Africa are braced for the "ultimate test" and will focus on establishing set-piece dominance to create opportunities for their dazzling backs when they face New Zealand in the Rugby Championship in Auckland on Saturday.

Loose forward Kwagga Smith said he expects a home side high on confidence following their 41-12 win in Argentina last weekend.

"It’s going to be an epic match, both teams had a good performance last weekend. It’s going to be a high-tempo game and nice rugby to watch," said Smith, one of 10 changes to a Springboks team that had an equally dominant 43-12 victory at home against Australia.

"I think it is (the biggest rivalry in world rugby). For me it is the ultimate test. The history behind it is really big, it’s an iconic game. I love playing the All Blacks because it brings out the best in you," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"Any close game will be about discipline," Smith says. "Set-piece can create those opportunities, but these days the game is so quick, it is also about how you deny the opposition opportunities too.

"They (New Zealand) are such a good team, I wouldn’t say they have any weaknesses. You have to be on your game and make sure you don’t get disrupted by them, you have to stick to your guns and play the way you know."

Centre Lukhanyo Am is one of five players retained from the Wallabies win as coach Jacques Nienaber stuck to the plan of essentially fielding different teams in the opening two games of the competition.

He also feels the set-piece will be crucial as both sides contain game—breakers among the backs.

"This weekend is a different challenge compared to the Australians," Am said. "We have to focus on our set-piece work and the forwards creating opportunities for us as backs."

He is also looking forward to the pace of the game after playing in the United Rugby Championship.

"In the north (hemisphere) it is more technical, aerial and territorial, while in Super Rugby it is much faster, the ball does the work and gets moved around a lot more."

Reporting by Nick Said;Editing by Peter Rutherford

