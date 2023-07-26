Springboks braced for Argentina forward battle at Ellis Park

JOHANNESBURG, July 26 (Reuters) - Argentina’s improved set-piece and use of the driving maul as a weapon will be dangers for South Africa in their Rugby Championship fixture at Ellis Park on Saturday, according to Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane.

South Africa need to win with a bonus-point and hope Australia beat New Zealand in Melbourne to have a realistic chance of lifting the Rugby Championship trophy, but preparation for the Rugby World Cup in France is also front of mind for both sides.

"It’s going to be a tough game. Argentina are physical in the scrums, mauls and lineouts, so we have to man up," Nyakane told reporters on Wednesday.

"They’ve come a long way from being a team that just wants to be physical. They are big on their lineouts and scrums, and if you are not alert, they can put you under pressure."

Argentina secured a late 34-31 victory over Australia in Sydney last time out and Nyakane says that win epitomises their opponents’ relentless fighting spirit.

"No matter how much you dominate, they never go away," he said. "They are very forward orientated, and they like to go to dark places where other teams don’t necessarily go."

The Boks know they are in for a battle up front, but they have also selected a side with exciting backs, and pace and guile aplenty.

Coach Jacques Nienaber made nine changes from the side that lost 35-20 to New Zealand in Auckland as he narrows down options for his World Cup squad.

The half-back pairing of number 10 Manie Libbok and scrumhalf Grant Williams will be one to watch, according to centre Damian De Allende.

"It’s exciting to play with Manie and Grant," De Allende said. "They are electric, dynamic and skilful players, and I can’t wait to see how the game will play out with them taking control."

Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Toby Davis

