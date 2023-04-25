Springboks skipper Kolisi's World Cup in doubt - report
April 25 (Reuters) - Springboks captain Siya Kolisi could miss his country's Rugby World Cup title defence in France later this year after being advised to have surgery on a knee injury, South Africa's Independent Online has reported.
The loose forward, who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup in Japan four years ago, suffered the injury playing for the Durban-based Sharks against Irish province Munster in the United Rugby Championship (URC) on Saturday.
The Independent, citing a source "with knowledge of the injury", said he had suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and damaged the meniscus on both sides of the joint.
The report said the 31-year-old had been advised by one of the two specialists he has consulted to have an operation to fix the problem, which would mean a spell on the sidelines of up to nine months, but was seeking a third opinion.
South Africa open their title defence against Scotland in Marseille on Sept. 10.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballAstros aim to end Rays' perfect home mark
Whether they are ahead or trailing on the scoreboard, the Tampa Bay Rays are rolling and have the feeling that they will win on any given night.
- BaseballReds seek second straight win over hot-hitting Rangers
The Cincinnati Reds look to maintain the momentum from their first walk-off win of the season when they try to pick up a series-clinching victory against the visiting Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
- BaseballGuardians' youth movement on mound continues vs. Rockies
The Cleveland Guardians' offensive struggles continue to be a concern, but the team's wave of young starting pitchers has given manager Terry Francona reason for optimism.