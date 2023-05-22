Stormers boost as Bok pair back from injury















CAPE TOWN, May 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Stormers have been handed a boost for the weekend’s United Rugby Championship final against Munster with the return from injury of internationals Deon Fourie and Marvin Orie.

The Springbok pair had both been doubts for the decider in Cape Town on Saturday but have been back training with the squad from last week and declared fit for the final, officials said on Monday.

Fourie, who became the oldest Springbok debutant at the age of 35 when he played against Wales last year, has struggled with a hamstring injury over the last three weeks, picked up on his return after one month absence caused by a fractured eye socket in the European Champions Cup against Harlequins on April 1.

The utility player offers options at hooker and the flanks and has developed a reputation as the Stormers’ ‘fetcher’, regularly turning over possession in the loose mauls.

Orie, who has won seven caps for South Africa at lock, had been battling with a shoulder injury.

Stormers are the defending champions in the URC, contested for by clubs from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales.

Writing by Mark Gleeson











