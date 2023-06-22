Factbox: Super Rugby Pacific final
June 22 (Reuters) - Factbox on this weekend's Super Rugby Pacific final between Waikato Chiefs and Canterbury Crusaders in New Zealand:
WHERE?
Waikato Stadium, Hamilton (capacity: 25,800)
WHEN?
Saturday, June 24, kick-off 7.05 p.m. (0705 GMT)
WAIKATO CHIEFS
Super Rugby titles: 2
2023 record: Won-16, Lost-1
Coach: Clayton McMillan
Co-captains: Brad Weber, Sam Cane
Team: 15-Shaun Stevenson, 14-Emoni Narawa, 13-Alex Nankivell, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10-Damian McKenzie, 9-Brad Weber, 8-Luke Jacobson, 7-Sam Cane, 6-Pita Gus Sowakula, 5-Tupou Vaa'i, 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-George Dyer, 2-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1-Aidan Ross.
Replacements: 16-Tyrone Thompson, 17-Ollie Norris, 18-John Ryan, 19-Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20-Samipeni Finau, 21-Cortez Ratima, 22-Josh Ioane, 23-Rameka Poihipi
CANTERBURY CRUSADERS
Super Rugby titles: 13 (10 Super Rugby, 1 Super Rugby Pacific, 2 Super Rugby Aotearoa)
2023 record: Won-12, Lost-4
Coach: Scott Robertson
Captains: Scott Barrett
Crusaders: 15-Will Jordan, 14-Dallas McLeod, 13-Braydon Ennor, 12-Jack Goodhue, 11-Leicester Fainga'anuku, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Mitch Drummond, 8-Christian Lio-Willie, 7-Tom Christie, 6-Sione Havili Talitui, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Oli Jager, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Tamaiti Williams.
Replacements: 16-George Bell, 17-Kershawl Sykes-Martin, 18-Reuben O'Neill, 19-Quinten Strange, 20-Dom Gardiner, 21-Willi Heinz, 22-Fergus Burke, 23-Chay Fihaki.
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)
Assistants: Angus Gardner, Nic Berry (both Australia)
TMO: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballGiants put streak on line against Padres' Blake Snell
One of baseball's hottest pitchers and one of baseball's hottest teams go head-to-head Thursday afternoon when the San Diego Padres seek to avoid a four-game sweep at the hands of the host San Francisco Giants.
- BaseballTwins look to salvage split against Red Sox
After snapping a three-game losing steak in dramatic fashion, the Minnesota Twins aim for a split of their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday in Minneapolis.
- BaseballGuardians eye sweep as A's try to halt 7-game slide
The last time Logan Allen started a game for the Cleveland Guardians, the rookie left-hander was trying to prevent a three-game sweep.