ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev, Pedro Cachin win titles

[1/2] Tennis - ATP 250 - Swedish Open - Bastad, Sweden - July 23, 2023 Russia 's Andrey Rublev in action during his final match against Norway's Casper Ruud Anders Bjuro/TT News Agency via REUTERS .

July 23 - No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia defeated No. 1 Casper Ruud of Norway 7-6 (3), 6-0 to win his second title of the season on Sunday at the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden.

Rublev, who dropped only one set all week, won 80 percent (36 of 45) of his first-service points and converted four of his eight break chances in the one-hour, 33-minute final.

Rublev captured his 14th career title and improved to 4-0 head-to-head on clay courts against Ruud, who won only 15 of the 45 points in the second set.

EFG Swiss Open Gstaad

Unseeded Pedro Cachin of Argentina captured his maiden ATP Tour title by rallying for a 3-6, 6-0, 7-5 victory against former champion Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain in Gstaad, Switzerland.

With the two-hour, 23-minute triumph, the 28-year-old Cachin became the fifth first-time champion on the tour this year. He also climbed 41 spots to a career-high No. 49 in the ATP world rankings.

Cachin struck seven aces and converted five of his 12 break chances against Ramos Vinolas, who received a medical timeout during the second set for blisters.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.