ATP roundup: Arthur Fils becomes youngest to win title in Lyon

May 27 - French teenager Arthur Fils became the youngest ATP winner of the year by defeating No. 4 seed Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-5 in Saturday's final at the Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes in Lyon, France.

Ranked 28th in the world, Cerundolo is considered a claycourt specialist, but he faltered periodically throughout the one hour, 36-minute match, and Fils was able to take advantage of his mistakes, ultimately sealing in the win on his first match point and celebrating in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Fils, 18, is the lowest-ranked player to win an ATP event in 2023, the youngest French player to win a title since 2005, and the youngest player to ever win this tournament. The victory allowed him to go from a 112 ranking to breaking into the top 100 for the first time at 63.

Gonet Geneva Open

Chile's Nicolas Jarry notched his third ATP Tour title with a 7-6 (1), 6-1 victory over Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the final at Geneva, Switzerland.

Although Dimitrov showed some life in the first set, Jarry's power largely dominated through two sets. The Chilean hammered eight aces, winning 89 percent (33 of 37) of his first-serve points.

Jarry, 27, took one hour, 36 minutes to topple No. 4 seed Dimitrov, who was playing in his first final since Rotterdam in 2018. This was Jarry's second ATP title of the season, also winning in Santiago, Chile.

