ATP roundup: Christopher Eubanks reaches Mallorca final

[1/3] Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2023 Christopher Eubanks of the U.S. reacts during his first round match against Denmark's Holger Rune. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

July 1 - Christopher Eubanks racked up 49 winners and saved five match points while posting a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9) victory over South African Lloyd Harris in Friday's semifinals of the Mallorca Championships in Spain.

The victory puts the 27-year-old Eubanks into his first career final on Saturday, when he will meet fourth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France. Eubanks had 14 aces in the semi, while Harris had 12.

Mannarino had 14 winners and five unforced errors during a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over Yannick Hanfmann of Germany and will be looking for his third ATP victory. Hanfmann had 19 winners and eight unforced errors.

Rothesay International

Fourth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina was close to clinching a berth in the final when rain halted play in his semifinal match at Eastbourne, Great Britain.

Cerundolo held a 2-6, 7-5, 5-2 lead over Mackenzie McDonald when play was halted. The match will be resumed Saturday.

The ensuing semifinal match between No. 2 seed Tommy Paul and Frenchman Gregoire Barrere was also moved to Saturday.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.