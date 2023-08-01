ATP roundup: Michael Mmoh, Mackenzie McDonald net wins in D.C.
August 1 - In a battle of Americans, Michael Mmoh won in straight sets over qualifier Bradley Klahn 6-3, 6-3 on Monday in the first round of the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington.
Mmoh doubled up Klahn in aces, 8-4, and did a better job of staying away from double faults, (two to five). Mmoh maxed out at 130 mph on his serves, to 97 for Klahn.
American Mackenzie McDonald topped Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-3, in 78 minutes for his first win in three attempts against the Argentine, all since 2022.
Alexander Shevchenko of Russia eliminated American Maxime Cressy 6-3, 7-6 (8) in the round of 64.
Generali Open
Sixth seed Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain downed Argentina's Guido Pella 6-2, 6-4 in the round of 32 in Kitzbuhel, Austria.
Pella had more aces, 3-2, but more double faults, 3-0. Carballes Baena converted three of four break points, while Pella never got to that situation in a match that lasted 71 minutes.
Qualifier Guido Andreozzi of Argentina defeated wild card Filip Misolic of Austria 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. In a battle of unseeded players, Slovakia's Alex Molcan won in straight sets over Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6-4, 6-3. Argentina's Sebastian Baez eliminated qualifier Hamad Medjedovic of Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.
Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia and Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain also advanced in straight sets.
